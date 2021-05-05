Luis Daniel Carbia

Granayala

Granayala design logo
Design for a organic pomegranate producer that wanted a simple but detailed, jewel-like image of a pomegranate. (The section is an artistic license, you only get that star-shape if the cut is in the "crown" axis)

Posted on May 5, 2021
