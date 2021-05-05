Aurore - Short Film

Images from Aurore, a personal project realised with Solène Robichon and Charlotte Mandinaud.

Entering the intimacy of a prostitute, we wanted to highlight the humanity, the sensitivity of the woman behind this tough job.

The split screen opposes the sensitive woman and her intimacy before she starts working, to the nightlife and her job.

Finally, the frames merge to symbolize the time loop in her life.

The lyrics of Milord by Edith Piaf are sung by the woman, in order to increase the proximity with the spectator and the feeling of intimacy.

Full video here

Actress : Alexandra Garcia