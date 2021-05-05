Alexus Gibson

Commiserate Dating App Concept Art

Alexus Gibson
Alexus Gibson
  • Save
Commiserate Dating App Concept Art typography branding ui visual design figmadesign
Download color palette

This is one of my practice landing pages for a fictional website. I utilized Unsplash's "Insert Random Photo" feature in their Figma plugin. From the image I developed the idea for the website, the color scheme, and the fonts.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Alexus Gibson
Alexus Gibson
Like