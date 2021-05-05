Sexi See'cret 3

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a web design built around a logo. The logos were originally red but were turned pink to give them a softer image. The site is also complemented with a matching navigation bar and a 3-color background gradient.
http://bwalkerwebdev.com/wwd2/