Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jane

TheCelect

Jane
Jane
Hire Me
  • Save
TheCelect minimal luxury stationery boutique designs logodesign logo branding design design visual identity branding brand identity brand design brand
TheCelect minimal luxury stationery boutique designs logodesign logo branding design design visual identity branding brand identity brand design brand
TheCelect minimal luxury stationery boutique designs logodesign logo branding design design visual identity branding brand identity brand design brand
TheCelect minimal luxury stationery boutique designs logodesign logo branding design design visual identity branding brand identity brand design brand
TheCelect minimal luxury stationery boutique designs logodesign logo branding design design visual identity branding brand identity brand design brand
TheCelect minimal luxury stationery boutique designs logodesign logo branding design design visual identity branding brand identity brand design brand
Download color palette
  1. thec1.JPG
  2. thec6.JPG
  3. thec5.JPG
  4. thec3.JPG
  5. thec2.JPG
  6. thec4.JPG

About project
«TheCelect» ̶ the first contemporary boutique in Yerevan, Armenia.

Advantages
Fashionable things with high quality.
Clothes by famous designers.
Really original stuff.
Limited edition.

Target audience
Women
17 ̶ 35 years old
They like to dress fashionably, to be at the peak of the trend.

Aim
To create elegant and contemporary branding.

Jane
Jane
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jane

View profile
    • Like