About project

«TheCelect» ̶ the first contemporary boutique in Yerevan, Armenia.

Advantages

Fashionable things with high quality.

Clothes by famous designers.

Really original stuff.

Limited edition.

Target audience

Women

17 ̶ 35 years old

They like to dress fashionably, to be at the peak of the trend.

Aim

To create elegant and contemporary branding.