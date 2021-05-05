Trending designs to inspire you
About project
«TheCelect» ̶ the first contemporary boutique in Yerevan, Armenia.
Advantages
Fashionable things with high quality.
Clothes by famous designers.
Really original stuff.
Limited edition.
Target audience
Women
17 ̶ 35 years old
They like to dress fashionably, to be at the peak of the trend.
Aim
To create elegant and contemporary branding.