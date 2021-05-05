Factory Incubator Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Factory is a new innovative company incubator for AI companies.
We worked through a comprehensive branding exercise which consisted of:
Case Study Services
- Logo Design
- Stylescaping
- Brandbook
- Swag Design
- Identity Design
- Web Design
If you have a new brand that you to invent from scratch or if you need to revitalize your current brand, you know where to find us :)