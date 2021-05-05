Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI Challenge https://www.dailyui.co/
Daily UI #028 - Contact Us
Contact us page for a plant e-commerce.
I did the landing page for the same website on day 3: https://dribbble.com/shots/15367097-Daily-UI-003-Landing-Page
And the E-Commerce Single Item on day 12: https://dribbble.com/shots/15443209-Daily-UI-012-E-Commerce-Shop-Single-Item
And Pop-up/Overlay on day 16:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15477925-Daily-UI-016-Pop-Up-Overlay
Tell me what you think :)
Photo credits: Unsplash