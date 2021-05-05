Giovana Girardi

Daily UI #028 - Contact Us

Contact us page for a plant e-commerce.

I did the landing page for the same website on day 3: https://dribbble.com/shots/15367097-Daily-UI-003-Landing-Page
And the E-Commerce Single Item on day 12: https://dribbble.com/shots/15443209-Daily-UI-012-E-Commerce-Shop-Single-Item
And Pop-up/Overlay on day 16:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15477925-Daily-UI-016-Pop-Up-Overlay

Tell me what you think :)

Photo credits: Unsplash

