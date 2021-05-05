Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Star girl

Star girl illustration design
I did this design on the app called procreate (I just recently started drawing digitally, so I’m still figuring out how to add light and shadows) and this was my design for the star girl challenge on Instagram. Hope you guys like it!😊

Posted on May 5, 2021
