Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Breanna Rose

Kate Grewal | Concept

Breanna Rose
Breanna Rose
  • Save
Kate Grewal | Concept branding identity modern swish rejected sans serif logo design
Download color palette

A rejected concept, but definitely did like that little swoosh!

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2014
Breanna Rose
Breanna Rose

More by Breanna Rose

View profile
    • Like