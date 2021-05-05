Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dashboard design PhotoCated

Dashboard design PhotoCated photo app dashbord dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard design
Hello!

Here is the design of the dashboard for the PhotoCated app. This application is for photographers and it helps to communicate with each other, watch different lectures and read interesting articles. Here you can follow different tutors, so that be aware of new videos. There are also popular videos and tutors, and of course some agencies.
I hope you would like it.

Posted on May 5, 2021
