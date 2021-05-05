REDNECK media

PACT.media

PACT.media illustration art agency business animation web design ui ux desktop website design
Remember our partner TASON, US?
(if you followed us more often, you would...)

Well, finally they wanted to do a rebranding!

As we are proud partners of the future PACT.media Agency, we hope we did our best to represent both visions of how that would need to look like.... strange and with a lot of circles at least...

Stay tuned for the live version, because this one will be a beauty!

Posted on May 5, 2021
