Remember our partner TASON, US?
(if you followed us more often, you would...)
Well, finally they wanted to do a rebranding!
As we are proud partners of the future PACT.media Agency, we hope we did our best to represent both visions of how that would need to look like.... strange and with a lot of circles at least...
Stay tuned for the live version, because this one will be a beauty!
