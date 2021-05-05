Brian Walker

Sexi See'cret 1

This is a web design built around a logo. The logos were originally red but were turned pink to give them a softer image. The site is also complemented with a matching navigation bar and a 3-color background gradient.
http://bwalkerwebdev.com/wwd2/

Posted on May 5, 2021
