Maria Brilkova
Maria Brilkova
Maria Brilkova for Unikorns Agency
Places – Contact Us
Hi everyone!
“Places” is a coworking network that helps remote workers to find their space all-around-the-world. Now we’re live with the "contact us" page. Simple and minimalistic as always, it gives the users essential information and reminds of all the beautiful places available for work.

