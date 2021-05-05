Wisp · Campaigns

Hi!

Let me introduce you to Wisp. Wisp is a micro SaaS with a big dream. Currently, we're enabling e-commerce marketers to engage with their visitors with on-site notifications. Our goal is to build a go-to solution for the entire on-site marketing.

Sounds fun? We're currently looking for a UI/UX designer to help us define the future. Make sure to check out the Job Offer: https://remoteok.io/remote-jobs/103831-remote-ux-designer-wisp

Feel free to reach out here or at olek@getwisp.co !