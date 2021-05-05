Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Teliani Valley

Teliani Valley wine label branding website people illustration valley teliani volume semi-sweet barrels oak grape wine cellar kakheti cabernet wine people typography
Just a little retake of project I did in 2019.

Georgia is generally considered the Cradle of Wine, Georgian winemaking traditions date back to 6,000BC. This project was made for one of the most recognised Georgian winemaking company Teliani Valley, Commissioned for Leavingstone

Special thanks to Ilia, Nino and Sally!

Check company website https://www.telianivalley.com/

