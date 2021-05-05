Logo Design Client Project - 15

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys,
This is the recently completed project. We create modern & trendy designs and crafted them. This logo will be used on their website, app, and physical products. This logo will be used on their website, app, and physical products.
------------------------------
Press "L" to show your love ❤️️
Available for Logo Design Project: 0devdesign.studio@gmail.com
Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line ✍ at 0devdesign.studio@gmail.com
-
I'm available for Projects. Estimate your project at 0devdesign.studio@gmail.com |
Contact with me:- Skype or What's App
Credit Goes to :
----------------------------------------------------------------
You can follow:
Behance | Facebook | Twitter | LinkdIn | uplabs
Don't forget to hit the love button to show your love for this Design.