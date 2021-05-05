May the Fourth Bring You a Vaccine - Government Social Media

Trending designs to inspire you
May the Fourth animated video content I created for local government social media pages. Tied in with a campaign for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Tacoma Dome. Illustrated baby Yoda GIF on the Procreate app. Created video with Canva.