Battery Level Wallpaper Project

Battery Level Wallpaper Project design battery ios wallpaper adaptive wallpaper
A little project that I worked on today involving an adaptive wallpaper for your iPhone depending on battery level. You can check out the project on my Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118926753/Battery-Level-Wallpapers

Posted on May 5, 2021
