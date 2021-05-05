Ananya

Petalsss flowers signup dailyuichallenge dailyui clean website minimal web typography ux branding ui logo design
Decided to publish my first shot today !
This is the Sign up Page for Petalsss - A website to gift flowers to our dear ones.
This is my first shot. Hoping to learn a lot. ❤️
#DailyUI - 001

