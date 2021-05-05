Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Schwab Design Co.

Khraw Thai – Distinct Flavors of Southeast Asia

Schwab Design Co.
Schwab Design Co.
  • Save
Khraw Thai – Distinct Flavors of Southeast Asia cooking southeast asia cuisine book food thailand cover design book cover thai cookbook
Download color palette

Khraw Thai: Distinct Flavors of Southeast Asia is a small cookbook that explores a brief sampling of the cuisine from Thailand. The beautiful forms of the Thai script are woven into the design to compliment the wonderful and diverse cooking of the Asian country.

Schwab Design Co.
Schwab Design Co.

More by Schwab Design Co.

View profile
    • Like