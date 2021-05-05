Bria Jackson

Eve Poetry Book

I got to design a beautiful poetry book By Tanya Stone, titled "EVE". Using the symbol of an apple for the famous story of Eve, I created an elegant and minimalistic cover. Checkout EVE here: https://amzn.to/3nSgoD6

Posted on May 5, 2021
