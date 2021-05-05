Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DragonSoul Dice ui ux website businesscards branding logos design spindowns critical hit dungeons and dragons d20
Worked with my brother-in-law and his friend to create this branding for their new dice product rolling out on Kickstarter. Liquid core dice! Fun storytelling and brand voice opportunities coming.

Exciting work when you're able to help family! Also payment for backing into my brother-in-laws new car on Christmas Day...

dragonsouldice.com

Fast-talking. Slow walking. Coffee Fiend. Design Machine.
