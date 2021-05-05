DragonSoul Dice

Trending designs to inspire you
Worked with my brother-in-law and his friend to create this branding for their new dice product rolling out on Kickstarter. Liquid core dice! Fun storytelling and brand voice opportunities coming.
Exciting work when you're able to help family! Also payment for backing into my brother-in-laws new car on Christmas Day...
dragonsouldice.com