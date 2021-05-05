day #6 daily UI - User Profile

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #6 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
For todays task, the user profile, I chose to continue with the cut out approach. This time a bit more elevated and cleaner. I divided the two sections via a dog's ear on the left to continue the paper like feel.
I got my todays` inspiration from Matthias Johansson
I hope you enjoy it! As always your feedback is very welcome. ☺️