day #6 daily UI - User Profile

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #6 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

For todays task, the user profile, I chose to continue with the cut out approach. This time a bit more elevated and cleaner. I divided the two sections via a dog's ear on the left to continue the paper like feel.

I got my todays` inspiration from Matthias Johansson

I hope you enjoy it! As always your feedback is very welcome. ☺️