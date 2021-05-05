Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jenna Lechner

Seasonal Fall Food, packaging illustrations for Crazy Rumors

Jenna Lechner
Jenna Lechner
  • Save
Seasonal Fall Food, packaging illustrations for Crazy Rumors autumn illustration cookbook illustrations halloween illustration pacific northwest illustrator portland illustrator warm colors coffee beans gouache watercolor food illustrations vegan illustrations surface design food packaging recipe illustration hot drinks pumpkin spice illustration cozy illustration hot chocolate illustration pumpkin fall food illustration
Download color palette

Watercolor and gouache food illustrations created for lip balm packaging for the vegan lip balm company, Crazy Rumors. Art direction by Wildcat Echo. See the line here: www.crazyrumors.com
See more of my work on Instagram, www.instagram.com/jennamlechner

Thanks for looking!

Jenna Lechner
Jenna Lechner

More by Jenna Lechner

View profile
    • Like