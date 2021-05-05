Seasonal Fall Food, packaging illustrations for Crazy Rumors

Trending designs to inspire you
Watercolor and gouache food illustrations created for lip balm packaging for the vegan lip balm company, Crazy Rumors. Art direction by Wildcat Echo. See the line here: www.crazyrumors.com
See more of my work on Instagram, www.instagram.com/jennamlechner
Thanks for looking!