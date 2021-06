Micro CV/Resume Template

๐Ÿ’Ÿ๐Ÿ’Ÿ Download Link ๐Ÿ’Ÿ ๐Ÿ’Ÿ๐Ÿงฟ



Micro CV Template ready to print bifold CV form template for the company/ business looking for an employee to apply for the job. This form template is a self-service CV base that people can fill out and send back to your business in a second. This form is suitable for shops, restaurants, banks, hotels, and any other businesses that have an outlet/ front office to place this to increase your chances of finding an employee.