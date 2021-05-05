Micro CV/Resume Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟🧿
Micro CV Template ready to print bifold CV form template for the company/ business looking for an employee to apply for the job. This form template is a self-service CV base that people can fill out and send back to your business in a second. This form is suitable for shops, restaurants, banks, hotels, and any other businesses that have an outlet/ front office to place this to increase your chances of finding an employee.