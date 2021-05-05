Acrylic SWIPE and MARBLE roll ~ Fluid art painting ~ Step by st

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love to combine different acrylic pouring techniques... This time I will do an Acrylic SWIPE and MARBLE roll. Cels are so colorful , with beautiful rings arroung and rolling the marble through them crate soft and pretty patterns.
Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam azo yellow deep
- Amsterdam expert series permanent orange
- Amsterdam turquiose blue
- Artina scarlet red
- Artina phthalo cyan blue as swipping colour
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
I add few drops of Pentart silicone oil to create cells.
Other two Step by step fluid art tutorials:
https://youtu.be/LZHZEan2H6w
https://youtu.be/FdIHBBgD2Wc
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/1LymgrQIS6w