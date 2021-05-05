Acrylic SWIPE and MARBLE roll ~ Fluid art painting ~ Step by st

Fiona Art

Acrylic SWIPE and MARBLE roll ~ Fluid art painting ~ Step by step

Acrylic SWIPE and MARBLE roll ~ Fluid art painting ~ Step by step
Download color palette

I love to combine different acrylic pouring techniques... This time I will do an Acrylic SWIPE and MARBLE roll. Cels are so colorful , with beautiful rings arroung and rolling the marble through them crate soft and pretty patterns.

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam azo yellow deep
- Amsterdam expert series permanent orange
- Amsterdam turquiose blue
- Artina scarlet red
- Artina phthalo cyan blue as swipping colour

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso​
I add few drops of Pentart silicone oil to create cells.

Other two Step by step fluid art tutorials:
https://youtu.be/LZHZEan2H6w​

https://youtu.be/FdIHBBgD2Wc​

Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/​
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...​

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/​

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/1LymgrQIS6w

