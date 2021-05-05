Zahra Saedi

Zicon - Icon Pack

Hi guys,
This is my first Experience in icon design.
I designed 60 Pixel Perfect icons.

You can download icon - pack from
https://gum.co/Zicon

Please share your opinion.
Press "L" If you like it.

Posted on May 5, 2021
