Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elena Baryshkina

Watercolor Sushi. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Hire Me
  • Save
Watercolor Sushi. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial japan food tasty illustration sushi watercolor design vector
Download color palette

TODAY IS THE DELICIOUS TUTORIAL! I'm going to show you how to draw WATERCOLOR SUSHI in Adobe Illustrator.

The watercolor brushes in this tutorial are free built-in brushes in Adobe Illustrator and you all have them. I have a 2021 illustrator, but these brushes are in early versions too.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCVPTNGKME8&t
Come and Learn!
Elena :)))

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Hey, guys! I'm a graphic designer! Nice to see you!
Hire Me

More by Elena Baryshkina

View profile
    • Like