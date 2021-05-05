Watercolor Sushi. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Trending designs to inspire you
TODAY IS THE DELICIOUS TUTORIAL! I'm going to show you how to draw WATERCOLOR SUSHI in Adobe Illustrator.
The watercolor brushes in this tutorial are free built-in brushes in Adobe Illustrator and you all have them. I have a 2021 illustrator, but these brushes are in early versions too.
Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCVPTNGKME8&t
Come and Learn!
