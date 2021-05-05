Effect Studios

Wholesome Craft - Making Healthy Living Simpler and Happier

As standard procedure, a thorough market research analysis was undertaken. The following were considered during research: the age bracket, educational level, likes, dislikes, etc. From research, we were able to determine the behavioural pattern and demographics of an intended user.

This information helped us to create a design that was both functional and relevant to the target audience.

A mood board was then created to clearly visualize the concept to be brought to life. The design was not complete until quality assurance tests confirmed that the suggested design solved the problem at hand.

