Surreal - Psychedelic Typeface

Surreal is a hand drawn psychedelic font perfect for groovy posters, experimental artwork, and rad design projects. It was inspired by the psychedelic movement of the mid 60's. Since this one of-a-kind typeface is not seen everyday, your design projects are bound to grab the reader's attention.
If you're looking to inject the right does of mojo into your retro designs then this font is for you. Surreal includes uppercase, lower case, numbers, and punctuation. OTF and TTF font versions come with this download. Enjoy!