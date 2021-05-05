Trimo Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Introducing, Trimo, the clean and simple Modern Serif. This font has an attractive, clean and simple alternative and several ligatures that enhance it, making your font / logo even more attractive. This font has a thick and thin shape, making this font look unique but doesn't leave an elegant impression. This font is especially suitable for logos, invitations, novels, books, magazines, labels, greeting / wedding cards. So what are you waiting for!