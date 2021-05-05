Trimo Display Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Introducing, Trimo, the clean and simple Modern Serif. This font has an attractive, clean and simple alternative and several ligatures that enhance it, making your font / logo even more attractive. This font has a thick and thin shape, making this font look unique but doesn't leave an elegant impression. This font is especially suitable for logos, invitations, novels, books, magazines, labels, greeting / wedding cards. So what are you waiting for!