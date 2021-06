RF Lourney Serif Display + Extra

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



RF Lourney Is a based bold serif modern display font with multiple ligatures for your logo, magazine, brochure, packaging, portfolio, menu, wedding invitation, bumper opening video, and other project design needs! RF Lourney has an extra, includes two additional sticker templates and six gradients.