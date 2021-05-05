Nicolas Solerieu
Offer screen concept

Trying a bit of that Scandinavian aesthetic during our design sprint. I like this type of minimal layouts with lots of white space. We tried many illustration, UIs, icons and other visual concepts for this important touchpoint of our product experience, but never tried something like that bold. Hard to sell such a design (even for a test).

Posted on May 5, 2021
