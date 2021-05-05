Matthew Fielder

Book Covers_The Passing

Book Covers_The Passing
Again, for this piece, I had full creative latitude, as well as an extensive understanding of the world and tone of the novel. The three-pronged icon depicted on the cover is a trifix, the symbol of the Holy Trinitarian Church, which is much like the Catholic Church was for Europe during the Middle Ages. The smoke, embers, and steely text was meant to convey an atmosphere of war.

