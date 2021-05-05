Md Riyad Hossen Sajjad

Enjoying Math with flat character

Enjoying Math with flat character illustrator illustration art illustration flat illustration flat character flat animation flat and outline illustration design character design adobe illustrator
I always wonder of design. I used to follow some Instagram account that was full of resources about design especially Flat design. And one time I realize all of they do these things with some software. So I quickly started to learn them. Though I was very well in drawing so it came to me with much easy after learning such software.

