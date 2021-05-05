Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matthew Fielder

Book Cover_Vector Zero

Matthew Fielder
Matthew Fielder
Book Cover_Vector Zero cover design cover art book cover book art books book cover mockup book cover designer book cover design book cover art
For this project, I was only given a synopsis of the story and a written cover idea from the author. He described to me a scene of military vehicles and helicopters flying toward the town of Harper's Glenn in the midst of a snowstorm. I was able to source enough photography to composite the scene nearly as he described. I had another option for the cover, but the author was so blown away by this one that there was no contest.

Matthew Fielder
Matthew Fielder

