Book Cover_Vector Zero

For this project, I was only given a synopsis of the story and a written cover idea from the author. He described to me a scene of military vehicles and helicopters flying toward the town of Harper's Glenn in the midst of a snowstorm. I was able to source enough photography to composite the scene nearly as he described. I had another option for the cover, but the author was so blown away by this one that there was no contest.