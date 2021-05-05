Exhibition Poster Design & Illustration

Upcoming exhibition social media and print promo material. The illustration on the design is one of the works to be exhibited. The exhibition subject is the Mediterranean house, and will include works by various artists from around the world making work specifically on the occasion of this show.

Various participating illustrations have been chosen for the print and social media marketing material. However, I include here the one I designed with my own illustration that was among the chosen features.

Date and address seen here are fictive as this is still in the making.