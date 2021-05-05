Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fallon Venable

School is Cool

Fallon Venable
Fallon Venable
  • Save
School is Cool
Download color palette

Recently created a set of icons for a client presentation deck.

Posted on May 5, 2021
Fallon Venable
Fallon Venable

More by Fallon Venable

View profile
    • Like