Rocket Messanger

Rocket Messanger
  1. csclk3z4212231zzxxxx1xx.png
  2. csclk3z4212231zzxxxx1xxz3.png
  3. csclk3z4212231zzxxxx1xxz.png
  4. csclk3z4212231zxzxxxx1xxz3.png

Design concept for messenger with additional functions such as podcasts, music.

In the logo combined letter r and rocket.

