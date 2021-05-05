Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gytha Lutgens

Youth

Youth digital art nostalgia artwork illustration character drawing digitalart procreate art procreate little pixar movies youth
I found this photo of myself when I was little. I watched movies over and over again. It made me make this artwork.

digital artist / illustrator based in the Netherlands

