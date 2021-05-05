Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Das

Eduo- Online Education Website design

Akash Das
Akash Das
  • Save
Eduo- Online Education Website design minimal clean website online education website education landing page education education website ux saas branding ux design ui landingpage psd template ui design typography design
Download color palette

Hey Guys!
Here I comeback with another design on Online Education Website design.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Full Project Here Behance

✉️ Have a project idea? I'm available for freelance project -
aksdas2@gmail.com
Skype: aksdas2@gmail.com

Follow me on : Instagram | Facebook | Behance |

Akash Das
Akash Das

More by Akash Das

View profile
    • Like