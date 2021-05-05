Krista Bradshaw

Calendar Event UI/UX Design

Calendar Event UI/UX Design mobile ui ux design date event list calendar design uxdesign mockup design event calendar ui uiux uidesign
After initial UX interview sessions, I discovered our users had no immediate resources to access events or conferences. Vetting interest, users expressed enthusiasm for an event and calendar widget.

This UI/UX prototype includes an interchangeable calendar widget, event listings, and event filtering.

