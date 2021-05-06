Covid Art Museum SOTD on Awwwards

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi friends,
Exciting news! Together with Synchronized team , we are stoked to seize the 4th SOTD this year on Awwwards for our platform website created for the Covid Art Museum project, which is the world's 1st museum for art born during Covid19 quarantine. What's more, we've also picked up Mobile Excellence and Dev award.
Make sure to check the live version and submit your creative work
https://covidartmuseum.com/
We are extremely grateful for everyone's support and juries' votes.
We've got a few more exciting projects in the pipeline that we will be rolling out shortly so make sure to stay tuned 😉