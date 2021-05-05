VAN Masha

"Serenity of Buddha" by Masha Van for Intalence Art

"Serenity of Buddha" by Masha Van for Intalence Art buddha relax serenity art painting creative arts digital art digital illustration illustration
Illustration on the theme "Serenity of Buddha", made on a graphic tablet. Work done for INTALENCE ART

