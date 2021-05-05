Anik

JOLLOF

Anik
Anik
  • Save
JOLLOF vector logo flat design unique logo modern minimalist minimal logodesign creative logo
Download color palette

CLIENTS BRIEF:
I want you to write the word " Jollof " but in orange with a white outline around the whole world.
Follow me :
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Linkedin

Anik
Anik

More by Anik

View profile
    • Like