Feasting on Design Podcast

Thanks to @jfrostholm for having me on the show. In this episode, Jason and I cover a ton of points including branding, our process, client relationships, growing as a creative, the value of soft skills, etc, etc, etc.

Listen to it here:

https://feastingondesign.simplecast.com/episodes/bill-kenney-ceo-of-focuslab

---

