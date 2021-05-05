Feasting on Design Podcast

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Thanks to @jfrostholm for having me on the show. In this episode, Jason and I cover a ton of points including branding, our process, client relationships, growing as a creative, the value of soft skills, etc, etc, etc.
Listen to it here:
https://feastingondesign.simplecast.com/episodes/bill-kenney-ceo-of-focuslab
---
Looking for a brand agency? We would love to hear from you.
Email us: hello@focuslab.agency
Our Website / Subscribe / Instagram / LinkedIn