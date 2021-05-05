Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Attention Dollar

I wanted a way to talk about the act of "Paying Attention" as it pertains to paying for something with money. I utilized a design by SudoWoodo on iStockphoto as inspiration.

Posted on May 5, 2021
Driven by empathy for self and others. #TIOTU

