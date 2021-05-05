Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Bonive Boscan

Face Diamond Bonive page

Daniel Bonive Boscan
Daniel Bonive Boscan
  • Save
Face Diamond Bonive page design ux game ui illustration vector svg animation 2d grapics animation svg animation
Download color palette

See more of the best animation here.
https://www.bonive.digital/svg-artist

Daniel Bonive Boscan
Daniel Bonive Boscan

More by Daniel Bonive Boscan

View profile
    • Like