Olga Taxiltaridou

ux ui menu animation

Olga Taxiltaridou
Olga Taxiltaridou
  • Save
ux ui menu animation mobile interaction mobile app menu interaction menu design interaction design illustration design ux ui
Download color palette

Intuitive design! Even when you see something written in front of you ... the user will do what is used to do.. Open the menu!
-------------------------------------------------
Put a heart on it if you like it!

Olga Taxiltaridou
Olga Taxiltaridou

More by Olga Taxiltaridou

View profile
    • Like