CLIENTS BRIEF:
Hi,
I look forward to working with you! I am looking for a logo with the business name spelled out as well as one with "he". This logo is for a solar business.
1. happy energy is the logo name and "he" with earth in the background
2. No slogan
3. I have attached some samples of my vision. In fact, I really like how it looks. https://www.betterearth.solar/ can be used as another reference point on how I plan to have my website done.
4. happy is yellow, energy is white.
