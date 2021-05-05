CLIENTS BRIEF:

Hi,

I look forward to working with you! I am looking for a logo with the business name spelled out as well as one with "he". This logo is for a solar business.

1. happy energy is the logo name and "he" with earth in the background

2. No slogan

3. I have attached some samples of my vision. In fact, I really like how it looks. https://www.betterearth.solar/ can be used as another reference point on how I plan to have my website done.

4. happy is yellow, energy is white.

